Kate Beckinsale Responds to Report She Kissed Her Ex at Golden Globes Afterparty

Kate Beckinsale caused a bit of a stir with watchers after the Golden Globes at one of the afterparties. According to PEOPLE, reports floated that Beckinsale was spotted locking lips with her ex, comedian Matt Rife. The pair dated back in late 2017, but a rep for the actress is clearing the air on the post-awards show rumors.

“It is incorrect that they were kissing,” the rep told PEOPLE. “They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beckinsale attended Netflix’s party after the 82d Golden Globes, and was spotted partying with her former co-star Adam Sandler and actor Kevin Miles. She also attended Jas Mathur and Michael Braun’s afterparty at the infamous Chateau Marmont, posing in photos alongside Harry Goodwins and Paris Jackson.

The outing was the latest for Beckinsale since her “rough year” of health issues and personal loss. As she told social media after her health issues broke, she had suffered from “a hole” in her esophagus.

Her stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed in January 2024, while Beckinsale lost her pet cat Clive in June 2023.

“Gratitude for the mighty men, both two and four legged I have loved and been loved by , all of whom I watched die,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “And for my warrior mother and warrior daughter . Don’t feel bad if Thanksgiving makes you more aware of what you have lost and fear losing and if you have it in you, maybe try to glimpse the absolute gratitude and joy to have and have had these beings in life.”