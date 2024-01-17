Kate Beckinsale Reveals Family Death in Emotional Announcement

Kate Beckinsale is grieving the passing of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died at the age of 87. Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress announced Battersby's death Tuesday and said he passed away following "a brief illness."

"It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness," reads a statement posted on Beckinsale's Instagram Story. "He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow."

A video and photo carousel of Battersby, who was married to her mother Judy Loe, was also shared by Beckinsale with an emotional caption. "I have no words yet," wrote the Underworld star. "Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing. I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost."

Beckinsale displayed several precious moments with her stepfather, who was also shown with her mother and other family members in the carousel. Battersby also spoke about his upbringing during World War II in the U.K. in the video clip. He was remembered for directing British TV drama series such as Inspector Morse, A Touch of Frost, and Between The Lines.

The announcement comes after Beckinsale shared photos with family members gathered around a hospital bed in her silver Golden Globes gown that she had worn for the awards show on Jan. 9. "Golden globes 2024 start to end @goldenglobes @cbstv," her caption read, and she appeared as if she had rushed directly from the ceremony to the hospital after presenting an award. A black square appeared on her account the following day.

On Battersby's 87th birthday in April, Beckinsale paid tribute to him, calling him "dearest Roy" and "titan of all good things." "You are now 87 and truly eminent and up for some ludicrous s— as well as being world master of Jungian magic and very good at explaining geographical contours to the reluctant," she captioned the Instagram post. "I love you so much. Happy birthday it is so lucky for me that you are older than the Pope and yet will wear a bra on your head for emergency fun."

Beckinsale shared a month earlier the memory of her father, Richard Beckinsale, who suddenly died of a heart attack at the age of 31 when she was only five years old. "March 19 1979 …. Some years hit harder than others," she wrote as the caption to a video compilation of pictures of her father. "Don't miss a second. Hug your people hard."