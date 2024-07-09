Kate Beckinsale Reveals Cause of Her Mysterious Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about the health problems that led to her weeks-long hospitalization earlier this year while clapping back at the "a-holes" who comment on her body and recent weight loss. The Underworld actress, 50, took to Instagram Monday to share a video in her own defense after one person commented that her "ass ran away" recently.

"No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly," she responded. The Van Helsing star continued that she was hospitalized for six weeks because grief had "burned a hole" in her esophagus, which made her "vomit copious amounts of blood."

"I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my ass," she continued, advising her critics to "worry about your own f-king ass" and suggesting they try "shoving something up it – like a large pineapple or a brick."

Beckinsale previously announced in March she had been hospitalized but did not share any further details about her health. In May, the British star attended her first public event after being released. Later that month, she briefly addressed her health issues while responding to someone who commented she looked "a bit thin," citing her recent personal struggles.

"I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year," she wrote. "I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach."

Beckinsale also noted she "experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease," continuing that it was this combination of factors that "contributed to some weight loss." She chided, "What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's is not important. ...I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father's almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left."