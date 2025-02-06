Kanye West Says Bianca Censori’s Naked Grammys Dress ‘Opened a Whole New World’

Kanye West is defending his wife Bianca Censori’s completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards. After Censori, 30, turned heads on the red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 2 by removing her coat to reveal a nearly invisible dress that showcased her naked body, the rapper, 47, took to social media to muse about the stunt.

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” West wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo from the Grammys red carpet early on Thursday, Feb. 6. “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot … She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

West continued, “We tailored that invisible dress 6 times [and] just like magic, poof, we disappeared.” He went on to thank “all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in,” giving a special “shout-out” to Vogue for “writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength.”

The Grammy winner, whose mother Donda West died in 2007, concluded, “People asked how would your mother feel. You don’t know my mama b—h.” He then continued in another message to share a close-up of Censori in her controversial dress, writing, “Posting just to flex at this point.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

West has been boasting that he “beat the Grammys” in the days after the award ceremony. Approached by paparazzi in a video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the “Runaway” artist instructed photographers to “ask me how it was to beat the Grammys.” When one obliged, West responded, “We beat the Grammys,” causing Censori to laugh as the duo walked into a building together.

West also posted on his Instagram Story a screenshot of Google search data showing that Censori was garnering more search interest than the Grammy winners for the evening. “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES,” he posted. The Yeezy designer continued, “FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”