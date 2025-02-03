Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Weren’t Kicked out of Grammys, Despite Reports

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were not kicked out of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, despite reports that the couple had been removed following Censori’s shocking red carpet reveal.

The rapper, 47, and his wife, 30, made a surprising entrance to Sunday’s award show when Censori removed her long black fur coat on the red carpet to reveal she was wearing only a nude-colored sheer dress without any undergarments. Soon after, reports circulated that the rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on “Carnival”, and Censori had been removed from the event. However, Variety and PEOPLE confirm that West simply walked the carpet before getting in his car and leaving with Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

West was not present at the Grammys when he ultimately lost Best Rap Song to Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us.” The 24-time Grammy winner, who tied the knot with the Yeezy architect in a private ceremony in January 2023, then took to Instagram to share the details of his wife’s controversial outfit. He wrote in a since-deleted post, “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife.”

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, and the two share daughter North West, 11, son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Sunday’s appearance marks the Yeezy founder’s first time attending the Grammys in the last 10 years, as West last made a showing at the award ceremony in 2015 when he was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song for “Bound 2” from his 2013 LP Yeezus. That year, West performed “FourFiveSeconds” with Paul McCartney and Rihanna during the ceremony. Throughout his career, West has been nominated for 75 Grammys and won 24.

In December 2022, West made headlines when he appeared on Alex Jones’ now-defunct Infowars talk show, praising Adolf Hitler and making numerous antisemitic comments alongside white-nationalist internet personality Nick Fuentes a week after the two had dinner with President Donald Trump.