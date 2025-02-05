Grammys Producer Weighs in on Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Naked Dress

An executive producer for the 2025 Grammy Awards is speaking out about Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori‘s controversial red carpet appearance. The rapper, 47, and the Australian architect, 30, made waves on the red carpet Sunday when Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a nude-colored sheer dress without any undergarments. As some called for the couple to be banned from future ceremonies and others wondered if Censori’s naked dress broke Grammy’s dress code or even broke the law, Raj Kapoor, who produced Sunday’s telecast, admitted that the couple may not have broken any rules.

Addressing the controversial stunt in an interview with PEOPLE published Tuesday, Kapoor explained that the dress code set by the Recording Academy calls for “artistic black-tie,” but “in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices,” Kapoor continued. “But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer.”

Backlash to West and Censori’s stunt was swift. In addition to the online discourse, West reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The rapper had reportedly signed on for two performances at the Japanese venue in May, but Sunday’s red carpet stunt “has been greeted with horror in Japan,” a source claimed, adding that “What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

While it remains unclear if West and Censori could face any repercussions from the Recording Academy, it seems they currently don’t have to worry about getting into trouble with the law. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that an investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department has not been opened over the stunt, which was reportedly inspired by West’s Vultures 1 album cover.

Despite the backlash to the stunt, West seems unfazed. Speaking to TMZ about the stunt, the rapper, who attended the Grammys wearing a black t-shirt and pants, said, “Ask us how it was to beat the Grammys.” He repeated, “We beat the Grammys.”

The rapper has also boasted about the controversial viral moment on social media, where he shared Google search results about Censori, stating that his wife was “the most googled person on earth.” In a follow-up post, he added, per the New York Post, “We beat the Grammies [sic].” He added, “For clarity, February 4th 2025 my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth.”