Kanye West Is Feeling Smug After Bianca Censori Grammys Controversy

Kanye West doesn’t mind the backlash to his and wife Bianca Censori’s viral Grammys red carpet stunt. In fact, he’s celebrating it. After the couple made headlines when Censori removed her long black fur coat to reveal a barely there sheer dress, the rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on “Carnival,” boasted the he and his wife “beat the Grammys.”

West touted the stunt when speaking with paparazzi as he headed to a recording studio in Los Angeles Tuesday. The rapper, who had Censori by his said, invited the paparazzi to, “Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys,” TMZ reported. When one obliged and repeated the question, the musician said, “We beat the Grammys.”

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The statement echoed similar remarks West has made on social media in the days since Sunday night’s Grammys. Just hours earlier, West took to his Instagram Stories to post screenshots of Google search results showing Censori as the most-searched term the night of Feb. 2, the night of the Grammys.

“The most googled person on earth,” West wrote on another Instagram Stories post, which included a video of his wife. In another update, he continued, “We beat the Grammies [sic],” followed by, “For clarity, February 4th 2025 my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth.”

The controversy surrounding West and Censori started Sunday night as the couple hit the Grammys red carpet. For the evening out, West kept his attire simple, opting for a black t-shirt and pants. Censori, meanwhile, showed up in a long black fur coat, and at one point dropped it to reveal she was wearing only a nude-colored sheer dress, sans any undergarments.

Although it was initially reported that the couple had been removed from the event, a source later told Us Weekly that they had “left on their own accord.” The source added that West “is a master of publicity stunts” and “knows how to stay in the game… He’s a master. He directs the ship and makes sure everyone knows that.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor, who produced Sunday’s telecast, told PEOPLE that while the dress code set by the Recording Academy calls for “artistic black-tie… in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.” He added that “there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices,” but clarified “as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer.”