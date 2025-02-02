Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Bares All at Grammys, Igniting Firestorm of Reactions

Kanye West is known for curating nearly naked looks for his wife, Bianca Censori, to wear in public outings. However, no one expected her to wear her boldest look yet to the Grammys, which is being televised and livestreamed around the globe.

Censori accompanied West to the red carpet wearing a fur coat. However, she soon shed it to reveal a sheer dress that could not have been more see-through unless it was plastic wrap. It was an eye-catching sight that many thought took it too far, even when it comes to Ye and Censori’s shocking collaborations. Read some of the reactions to the wild outfit below:

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“KANYE’S WIFE IS LITERALLY NUDE ON THE RED CARPET WTFF” (source)

“Ye, why you got this lady naked on the red carpet? Why Kanye?” (source)

“Kanye got his wife butt ass naked at the Grammys” (source)

“bruh Kanye’s date is literally naked and they are calling it fashion?” (source)

“Now what the fuck Kanye got this lady wearing” (source)

“I’m all about ‘your body your choice’ but I find so ridiculous the ‘dress’ of Kanye ‘s girlfriend, wife or whatever” (source)

when we said 'free the nipple' we didn't mean Kanye West's wife showing up naked to the Grammys" (source)

“Kanye wife is straight wilding dog lol” (source)

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty ImaGes)

It’s unclear if Grammy organizers will ask Censori to put her coat back on for the main ceremony. It’s unclear how CBS will handle the socialite’s outfit choice on the television broadcast. Online red carpet streams, such as the one from The Associated Press, have shown the outfit in full.

How to Watch the Grammys

CBS Presents 67th Annual Grammy Awards ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Grammys air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and the broadcast is free to anyone who can receive over-the-air TV signals with a digital antenna. CBS is also included in most cable and satellite packages. The Grammys will also stream via Paramount+, with highlights shared on official social media channels.