Kanye West Responds to Khloe Kardashian After She Shares ‘Girls Day’ Photos With Daughter and Niece

Kanye West directed some anger towards Khloe Kardashian, who posted pictures from a “girls day” with his 4-year-old daughter Chicago on Saturday. West thought the toddler, whom he shares with Kardashian’s older sister Kim Kardashian, was “too grown looking” in the picture. West and Kim are also parents to daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Over the weekend, Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram Story with Chicago, showing the toddler wearing makeup. “Girls day,” Kardashian captioned the picture. Rather than calling up Kardashian and asking her to remove the picture, West shared it with his 14.6 million followers. “These pics are too grown looking for my little girl,” West wrote, reports The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although West quickly deleted his post, it still survives on Reddit, where fans wondered why West did not privately contact Kardashian. “Then ask your kid’s aunt to take it down… not post it on your Instagram so that millions more people can see it Kanye smh,” one Reddit user wrote. “Why can’t he call up Khloe and discuss this with her? no one on the internet can help you with your parenting problems. like hello,” another added.

Others wondered why West was more concerned about the makeup filter Kardashian used than the car seat straps. “He ain’t worried about the car seat straps? He’s worried about a filter?….. priorities,” one fan wrote. “I’d be more worried about the kid’s car seat than the filters, but that’s just me I guess,” another commented.

West’s latest Instagram behavior includes deleting posts within hours of them being published. The only posts on his page as of this writing are two messages about his new album, Donda 2, only being available to own on the Stem Player. The device costs $200 and launched last year when West released his Grammy-nominated album Donda. It allows users to customize a song using touch-sensitive light sliders on the shell. In one of his deleted posts, West reportedly shared a screenshot of a text message saying he lost an Apple Music sponsorship because of his decision.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” West wrote in one post. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.” Donda 2 is scheduled for release on Feb. 22.