Kanye West Could Face Major Criminal Charges

Kanye West could find himself in some legal hot water. TMZ reports that the LAPD has completed their investigation into an incident where West allegedly attacked a fan outside of a Los Angeles hotel. Law enforcement will be passing their findings on to L.A. City Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not to charge West with battery. Police believe that there is enough evidence between witness testimonies and paparazzi footage to make a case against West.

According to reports, the man asked West for an autograph outside Soho Warehouse In downtown Los Angeles, and the Donda rapper responded by punching him in the face. TMZ shared video footage of the man on the ground and West screaming at people who work for him. West allegedly broke the man’s nose in the altercation. The city attorneys will either file charges against West, reject the case, or pursue an informal office hearing to discuss measures like anger management courses or financial compensation.

West has been lashing out in public lately, particularly about his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After days of posting then deleting highly personal messages, West made a more calm, reflective post on Tuesday night. The rapper said that he wants to “take accountability” and admitted that he is “still learning in real-time.”

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” West began. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

West has been taking heavy criticism for harassing Kardashian and Davidson in recent weeks and weaponizing his enormous social media following. Kardashian’s text messages showed concern that West might inadvertently inspire someone to attack her or Davidson, while some critics went so far as to say that the threats were intentional.

So far, Kardashian’s most direct public response to West came on her Instagram Story back on Feb. 4. She wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”