Kanye West Loses High-Paying Gig After Grammys Stunt With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play at the Tokyo Dome in Japan after the shocking reveal of wife Bianca Censori’s completely sheer gown at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The “Runaway” rapper, 47, was reportedly signed on for two performances at the Japanese venue in May, according to the Daily Mail, but his stunt with Censori, 30, on the red carpet reportedly has scared away his investors.

“Kanye is just f—ing up every opportunity that comes to him,” the publication’s one source said. “The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan.” The insider added, “Japan is having a cultural awakening about women’s rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on “Carnival” at Sunday’s award ceremony, sparked controversy with his red carpet walk ahead of the show, which featured Censori removing a black fur coat to reveal she was clad in only a nude-colored sheer dress that showed she was not wearing any undergarments. West and Censori left the event soon after the reveal and did not attend the ceremony.

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” a source told the Daily Mail of the stunt’s repercussions. They added that West, who reportedly has been living in a Tokyo hotel for most of the last year, has “greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities.”

“He’s just not welcome anymore,” they added. “This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full-time, and I guess he did not see this coming.”

West torpedoed his career in the U.S. back in December 2022, when he appeared on Alex Jones’ now-defunct Infowars talk show. During his appearance on the show, the musician praised Adolf Hitler and made numerous antisemitic comments alongside white-nationalist internet personality Nick Fuentes. West’s statements made headlines a week after he and Fuentes had dinner with President Donald Trump.