Kaley Cuoco Gives Update on Dating Life Following Split From Karl Cook

✖

Kaley Cuoco isn't ready to step back into the dating game just yet. Amid her divorce from Karl Cook, The Big Bang Theory alum opened up about her life post-split and whether or not she is ready to date again in a new interview with Extra on Tuesday, sharing that for the time being, she is choosing to surround herself with family and friends.

Addressing her dating life, the 36-year-old actress admitted that she is "not dating anybody" at the moment. Instead, Cuoco revealed that she spends "a lot of time with my dogs and my friends." Among those friends is her The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet, whom Cuoco said is currently living with her. The actress told Extra, "she has been living with me. Her husband [Evan Jonigkeit] let her go with me for a few weeks." Cuoco went on to express her gratitude for Mamet taking care" of her while they promote Season 2 of the hit HBO Max comedy drama series. Cuoco added, "I'm really enjoying my friends right now – [it is a] special time."

After nearly three years of marriage, Cuoco and Cook opted to go their separate ways. The couple confirmed their split in a statement to PEOPLE in September 2021, sharing that they came to this decision after realizing that "despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they continued. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

It was later revealed that Cuoco filed divorce papers that same day, filing her petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. The paperwork listed Cuoco as the petition and Cook as the defendant, with Cook also later filing paperwork that same day. The couple, who married in June 2018 after they first began dating in 2016, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.