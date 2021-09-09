Kaley Cuoco Denies Estranged Husband Karl Cook Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco has reportedly asked the court to deny estranged husband Karl Cook spousal support. The former Big Bang Theory star filed for divorce from Cook on Sept. 3, just before the long Labor Day weekend, after announcing their plans to separate. Cook, 30, and Cuoco, 35, got engaged in November 2016 and married in June 2018.

On Thursday, The Blast obtained new documents noting that Cuoco asked the court to deny spousal support for either of them, citing a pre-nuptial agreement. She also listed the date of their separation as “TBD.” Cook also filed his response to the divorce the same day Cuoco filed, suggesting the two already have a deal worked out and want to get the process completed quickly, notes Radar Online.

Cuoco became one of the highest-paid stars on television during the 12-season run of The Big Bang Theory, reportedly earning $1 million per episode after she and her co-stars negotiated new contracts in 2015. After the show ended, she quickly found a new role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She has also been in New York filming Meet Cute with Pete Davidson.

Cuoco and Cook issued a joint statement on Thursday, announcing plans to separate. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they told PEOPLE. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

They said the decision was made with “an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.” They asked for privacy and noted they would not be publicly commenting further on the split. The two have not commented on the situation on Instagram. In fact, Cuoco and Cook recently marked their third wedding anniversary with posts on June 30 that remain on their profiles.

Cook and Cuoco met in 2016 and bonded over their shared love of horses. “NY, June 30th,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram in June, alongside a throwback photo of the couple. Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.