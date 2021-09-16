Kaley Cuoco Leaves Surprising Comment on Estranged Husband’s Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is showing plenty of support for her estranged husband Karl Cook. A little more than a week after The Big Bang Theory alum filed for divorce after three years of marriage, she put to bed any speculation that their split was due to animosity when she left a surprising comment on an Instagram post about Cook.

Cook, a professional equestrian, recently won big when he “piloted Caillou 24 to the top of the leaderboard in this afternoon’s $137,000 Agero Grand Prix CSI3 to conclude the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament,” officially making him “two for two,” according to a Sunday post from the Traverse City Horse Shows. As the post celebrated Cook coming in first place ahead of Ali Wolff and Casall in second and Brooke Kemper and Arpeggi in third, Cuoco took to the comments section, where she responded with three read heart emojis and three raised hands emojis. She also replied to Cook’s own post in which he spoke about horse-riding, Cuoco writing, “Congrats you, this was amazing.”

Cuoco’s show of support came just days after she filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her three-year marriage to Cook citing irreconcilable differences. A date of separation was not provided. In the petition, viewed by PEOPLE,the Flight Attendant actress requested the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either herself or Cook and also requested that they separate their property, with the actress keeping “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” as well as her “earnings and accumulations … before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation.”

In a joint statement confirming their separation, the former couple said that “despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.” They added that while they “would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,” and explained that “there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Cuoco and Cook first met at a horse show and began dating in 2016 following the actress’ divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Cook proposed on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years. They married at a horse stable near San Diego, California surrounded by family and friends on June 30, 2018.