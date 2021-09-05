Kaley Cuoco Reveals First Glimpse of Pete Davidson Rom-Com 'Meet Cute'

✖

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped her latest project. The Big Bang Theory actress just completed shooting Meet Cute, a romantic comedy co-starring Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. Meet Cute was directed by Blue Jay's Alex Lehman and written by Noga Pnueli. "The movie follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson)," reads the official description. "When Sheila (Cuoco) finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to repeatedly travel back in time to relive the best date of her life and figure out where it all went wrong. The premise: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"

Cuoco celebrated the end of a project with some photos on her Instagram, promising "Sheila & Gary coming soon" alongside a photo with Davidson. "That's a wrap on Meet Cute!!" she wrote. "What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film. Would do it over and over and over again."

The announcement comes as Cuoco announced her divorce from Karl Cook, her husband of three years. In a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, they said they came to this decision after realizing "that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." In the statement, Cuoco and Cook said that "despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." The former couple added that while their separation is something they would prefer to keep private, they have "shared so much of our journey publicly... we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together." The pair added that "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," explaining that they "made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian and the son of billionaire Scott Cook, began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show, the two sparking romance a year after The Big Bang Theory star's divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting after almost two years of marriage. They made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year, and Cook dropped to one knee and popped the question on Cuoco's birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years. They said "I do" at a horse stable near San Diego, California surrounded by family and friends on June 30, 2018.