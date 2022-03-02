Kim Kardashian Wins Divorce Battle Against Kanye West, Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman. A judge granted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s request to end her marriage to Kanye West during a Wednesday court hearing, and the Skims mogul is dropping her ex’s last name altogether, TMZ reports.

Kardashian appeared on a video call for Wednesday’s hearing as her attorney, Laura Wasser, represented her in court. West was absent from the hearing altogether and the rapper’s lawyer didn’t object to Kardashian’s single status being restored on three conditions. The first, which the judge granted, was the right to be reimbursed any money owed by either party in case either of them dies.

Two other conditions were rejected by the judge – the first being that Kardashian would not transfer any assets she had in trust and the second being that she waive “marital privilege” that a new spouse would have not to testify about communications he had with her. Closing out the hearing, the KKW Beauty founder answered a series of questions, including, “Are there problems in your relationship?” and “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” To the first question, Kardashian answered in the affirmative, and the second was met with a “no.”

Kardashian first filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage to the father of her four kids. In December, she filed to have her single status restored, writing later in court docs that she had asked West to keep their divorce private, which he had violated with a number of social media posts that she said caused “emotional distress.”

West and his legal team argued last month that the couple’s prenup should be rendered invalid, even questioning whether or not the Yeezy designer was the one who had written the harassing social media posts about Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, despite his insistence on Instagram that he had not been hacked.

Just before Wednesday’s hearing, TMZ reported that West dropped his fourth divorce attorney thus far, Chris Melcher, after a lack of communication allegedly made their working relationship “extremely difficult.” The outlet reported that Melcher struggled with West’s constantly changing agenda – saying that one day the artist was pushing for divorce and the next he wanted to “fight for the marriage.”