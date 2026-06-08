Which Netflix Show Will Be No. 1 This Week? Traders See a Clear Winner

Will a new Netflix show take over the Top 10 charts? Polymarket traders are certainly predicting a change at No. 1.

After the new sci-fi series The Boroughs had a successful week as the top-watched Netflix show in the country, Polymarket bettors are now banking on a new show taking the top slot.

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Will it be The Witness, which has become a true crime global streaming hit for the streamer? Season 2 of The Four Seasons was highly anticipated and premiered to good numbers — could the Tina Fey series take the cake? Or perhaps the new Michael Jackson docuseries?

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Netflix will update its Top 10 chart Tuesday afternoon for the week of June 1-7. Continue reading to see what show the predictions market thinks will be the most-watched show of the week.

The Four Seasons Season 2: 1%

The second installment of comedy series The Four Seasons, which is adapted from the famous 1981 Alan Alda-starring film of the same name, has just a 1% shot on Polymarket at becoming the top Netflix show in the country.

It premiered Thursday, May 28 and has enjoyed time in the Top 10 charts since then. It even took the No. 1 spot for a while, according to FlixPatrol data. It currently sits at No. 3.

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The Witness: 1%

The Witness is part of a three-part true crime drama that immediately became a Netflix hit and even debuted with a rare perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to FlixPatrol data, it’s the second-biggest Netflix show in the world as well as in the United States. It tells the story of a notorious murder case in the UK that led to a miscarriage of justice.

Polymarket gives The Witness just 1% odds of being named the most-watched Netflix show of the week. Its film counterpart, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, is also a popular Netflix watch right now.

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The Boroughs: 1%

The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series produced by the Duffer Brothers made famous by their hit Stranger Things, reigned supreme as the No. 1 Netflix show last week. With a star-studded cast made up of Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Geena Davis, Jena Malone and more, it’s no wonder fans are tuning in.

However, Polymarket is not favoring The Boroughs for another week, as it has just a 1% chance currently.

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Grey’s Anatomy Season 22: 2%

An interesting twist on the predictions market is Grey’s Anatomy Season 22. According to FlixPatrol data, the show has not cracked the Top 10 charts at all this week, yet Polymarket traders are still giving it a 2% chance of being the most-watched show of the week.

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Michael Jackson: The Verdict: 97%

The overwhelming favorite to be the most-watched Netflix show of the week is Michael Jackson: The Verdict. Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, the documentary dissects the trial of Jackson and his complex legacy. Polymarket gives it a 97% chance of being the top show of the week when Netflix updates its charts on Tuesday afternoon.

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