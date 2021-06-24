Justin Timberlake Speaks out After Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Conservatorship Speech

✖

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears testified during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, revealing the horrific restrictions put on her life for the last 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears. Her devastating statement drew lots of support online, including from her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," the "Mirrors" singer tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," Timberlake continued. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Many people on Twitter praised his statement and thanked him for speaking out. However, as is usually the case whenever Timberlake mentions Spears, her fans were quick to point out that his treatment of her after their breakup was part of the reason she was so abused by the press and the public. "You are literally one of the reasons this entire thing even started but okay bro try to make yourself seem like a good guy if that makes you feel better about yourself," tweeted one fan. "You kinda owe her. You two together made you both household names, then you did her dirty and contributed to what happened to her. Don’t know if I would speak on this if I were in your shoes...." wrote another.

During her testimony, Spears declared that she was "not here to be anyone's slave," adding that while she was performing, "I wasn't good, I was great." Spears went on to say about the conservatorship and the legal issues that she's been navigating for the better part of 13 years, "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed. I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

Spears got even more specific, explaining she was being prevented from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and growing her family. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears explained. "I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have any more children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."