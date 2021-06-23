Britney Spears Spoke out on Conservatorship for First Time in Years, Here's What She Said

✖

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing is taking place in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This will mark the first (known) time in over two years that Spears will be able to speak on her own behalf in the case, per USA Today. The "Piece of Me" singer has been under this conservatorship, which prevents her from making major decisions in her own life (both personal and financial), for the past 13 years.

As Entertainment Tonight chronicled, Spears has been making a series of bold statements during the hearing, and they're quite heartbreaking to hear. ET reported that the case began at 5:10 p.m. ET (around 40 minutes after it was scheduled to begin). The singer began by telling the court that she is "not here to be anyone's slave." She added that while she was performing, "I wasn't good, I was great." Spears went on to say about the conservatorship and the legal issues that she's been navigating for the better part of 13 years, "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed. I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

Spears made it clear that she wants her conservatorship to end, as she explained, "I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough." She continued, "It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done. I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you." Spears added that she wants the ability to choose her own lawyer and said, "The main reason why I'm here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

The "Toxic" singer went on address the fact that she previously shared a message on social media in which she expressed that she was doing alright. You might recall that in mid-April, around the time when the "Free Britney" movement picked up steam due to the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, she told her fans, "Next question is, am I OK. Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." During the conservatorship hearing, Spears said that this statement was a "lie."

“After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Spears has been in an ongoing legal battle concerning her conservatorship. In particular, she is striving to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as the conservator of her estate. While he stepped down as the conservator of her person in September 2019, he remains in control of her finances. Jamie and his counsel are also expected to speak during the trial on Wednesday.