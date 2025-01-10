‘Jurassic World’ Actress Daniella Pineda Devastated After Losing First Home in LA Wildfire

Jurassic World star Daniella Pineda is among the thousands of people who lost their homes in the wildfires ripping through the Los Angeles area. The actress, 37, took to Instagram to share photos of the destruction after the deadly fires sparked Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“This was the first house that I ever bought. My very first,” wrote Pineda alongside photos of the Cowboy Bebop star wearing a mask and standing in the rubble of what was once her house. “The fire broke out so fast all I could grab was my dog and my laptop and that was it. I lost everything else. I have 1 pair of shoes to my name.”

She continued, “I’m happy to be alive. Grateful to be alive. People really show up for one another when disaster hits. Thank you to everyone who offered to help me.”

The actress also mourned the loss of her fish. “This may seem silly to some, but I had two [Betta] fish that I absolutely loved. Always made sure their temp was just right, spoiled them, played with them. Loved them. They were precious and brought me joy everyday,” she wrote. “Things are things, they are meaningless. Living creatures, humans, our environment, this is what matters.”

Daniella Pineda attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Devotion” held at Regency Village Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Later on her Story, Pineda mourned the destruction of sentimental items burned in the fire, “I think I was in shock yesterday. All my baby pictures (I only had a few), my clothes, things I had of my grandpa, I just cannot believe it. My childhood journals. I keep thinking I can just go back,” she wrote. “I was working so hard to fix it up, my new house. I’m beyond devasted. I found a place to live for the time being, thankfully. Please help those in need where you can. Yesterday was the craziest day of my life, or one of them.”

Other celebrities to lose their homes in the fire include Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore and Diane Warren. At least 10 people have died in the multiple wildfires blazing in Los Angeles County and more than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate. As many as 10,000 structures have been destroyed by the Palisades Fire, which is the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County, and the Eaton Fire.