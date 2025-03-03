Julia Fox Channels Bianca Censori in Extremely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Julia Fox took a page out of Bianca Censori’s fashion playbook as she hit the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sunday night. Hitting the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California for the annual Oscars afterparty, the Uncut Gems star, 35, turned heads in a nude sheer gown.

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fox’s barely-there look was courtesy of a sheer cowl-necked slip dress designed by Dilara Fındıkoğlufor, according to British Vogue. The dress left little to the imagination, as it was completely see-through, exposing her chest. Fox, who completed the look with nude pumps, did preserve some of her modesty with long brunette hair extensions, from the work of hair artist and wig creator John Novotny, that wrapped around the body of the dress and were strategically placed to cover her groin region.

The star’s Sunday evening look was reminiscent of Censori’s 2025 Grammy Awards look. Arriving at the February event alongside her husband Kanye West, whom Fox dated briefly in 2022, the Australian architect and model, 30, dropped her black fur coat to reveal a nude-colored sheer dress, which many have dubbed a naked dress, without any undergarments.

The bold fashion choice sparked plenty of noise, with some even calling for West and Censori to be banned from future Grammys as they wondered if they broke dress code. West also reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play at the Tokyo Dome in Japan after the red carpet stunt “was allegedly “greeted with horror in Japan.” However, West largely celebrated the controversial red carpet look, boasting that he and his wife “beat the Grammys.”

Barely-there looks have become a trend of award show red carpets in recent months, and was on full display at this year’s Oscars. Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 40, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer frock from Chloé’s Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection that was completely sheer. Beneath the embellished garment, Wilde wore lace undergarments. Doja Cat also jumped on the trend, wearing a nearly nude dress during her performance of Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever” during the James Bond tribute. Zoe Kravitz, meanwhile, took a bit of a more modest approach in a black floor-length gown that featured mesh cutouts hat exposed her back and derrière.

As for Fox, Sunday’s red carpet look was far from her first daring ensemble and came just months after she stepped out at the British Fashion Awards in London in another sheer Dilara Findikoglu design in December. Opening up about her bold fashion choices, she told NYLON in April 2024, “I like clothes to tell a story. I like them to be indicative of who a person is. I think when you’re jumping on every trend that comes along, it shows a lack of authenticity or identity. I’ve always been drawn to the freaks, people that dress crazy. I find that those people are more my cup of tea.”