Zoe Kravitz Flashes Her Bare Butt in Sheer Dress at Oscars Party

Zoe Kravitz made a cheeky display at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Joining her fellow celebs at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts following Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, the Blink Twice director, 36, left little to the imagination as she wore a stunning floor-length black satin gown that exposed her backside.

Zoe Kravitz at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Kravtiz’s dress was modest in the front, and featured long sleeves and a high neckline. However, as the High Fidelity alum turned, she showed some skin, the dress featuring mesh cutouts that exposed her back and derrière. The black mesh cutouts were adorned with rhinestones, with a small bow placed at the small of her back. Kravitz completed the look with diamond drop earrings, red nails, and a low bun.

Kravitz stepped out Sunday night just hours after sparking romance rumors with Noah Centineo, 28. Early Sunday morning, the pair were photographed leaving a bar in Los Angeles, per TMZ. Sources, who described the outing as “low key,” told the outlet the pair left in the same car. Days earlier, on Feb. 13, Kravtiz and Centineo were photographed walking together in New York City after leaving Danielle Haim’s birthday party, the Daily Mail reported.

The possible romance follows Kravitz’s split from Channing Tatum. The pair sparked romance on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice, which starred Tatum, and became engaged in 2023. However, in October last year, news broke that the pair ended their engagement after three years together. A source told Us Weekly at the time that “ultimately once the project [Blink Twice] ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”

Despite their split, Kravitz still holds plenty of fondness for Tatum. Speaking to Elle in an interview published Feb. 25, the actress said, “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

“He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she added. “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Kravitz has not commented on the ongoing romance rumors with Centineo. Tatum, meanwhile, was photographed with model Inka Williams at a pre-Oscars party on Friday.