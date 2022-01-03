Julia Fox Addresses Kanye West Date Night

Julia Fox doesn’t know what the future holds with Kanye West. After the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was spotted out to dinner at Carbone with the rapper, 44, she confessed to a paparazzo she didn’t know if a second date was in the cards. “I don’t know,” Fox answered when asked if she would be meeting up with Ye again, as per Page Six.

Likewise, a source close to West told TMZ his date with Fox was “nothing serious,” just the Grammy winner having fun amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. West was previously romantically linked with Instagram model Vinetria, although the two reportedly called things off after West dedicated an adlibbed verse of his song “Runaway” to his estranged wife last month. “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly,” he rapped at the time.

Not long after, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, filed to be declared legally single amid the divorce proceedings with West on Dec. 10. The former couple is scheduled to appear in court on divorce proceedings on March 22, but the two exes might not be living far apart after the Yeezy designer purchased the house across the street from Kardashian in order to make easier co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight of the $4.5 million purchase that West “thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other.” The source continued, “Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them. Kanye saw a house on Kim’s block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it.”

Being there for his children might not be the only motivation behind becoming neighbors with his ex, however. The insider said Ye “also still wants to win [Kardashian] back,” adding, “Kanye believes he still has a chance. Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy.” Meanwhile, Kardashian has been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson after meeting on the set of the NBC sketch show when the Skims founder hosted in October.