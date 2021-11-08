Kanye West Sparks Romance Rumors With Model at Donda Academy Game

Is Kanye West moving on from Kim Kardashian? The rapper was spotted with model Vinetria courtside at the debut Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis over the weekend just days after his Drink Champs interview dropped in which he declared he wasn’t ready to give up on his marriage to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In photos and video shared to social media, West can be seen sitting beside the model, who is dressed in all black, while the Grammy winner sports a blue graphic jacket with black jeans. Vinetria shared a video to her Instagram Story the same night of her watching West perform, and previously shared footage from the Yeezus rapper’s Sunday Service last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

West was previously linked to model Irina Shayk after Kardashian filed for divorce in February, but said in his Drink Champs video, filmed Oct. 24 but published just last week, that he didn’t plan to stop calling the KKW Beauty mogul his wife. “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork,” West said of the reality star, with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The Yeezy designer even addressed Kardashian’s jabs she leveled at him during her Oct. 9 Saturday Night Live hosting gig, in which she praised him as a “talented, legit genius” before revealing their divorce “came down to just one thing: his personality.” West claimed the reality personality was forced by NBC to joke about their split, saying, “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he continued, adding, “But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her – I don’t f- with her.” Since the interview was filmed, Kardashian has been romantically linked with Pete Davidson, being spotted out to dinner a number of times since meeting on SNL.