Kim Kardashian Takes Huge Step Forward in Divorce Proceedings From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to be taking Kanye West’s public pleas for reconciliation to heart. According to TMZ, the reality star is filing to be legally single from West and filed the legal documents on Friday to begin the process. As the outlet notes, this is Kardashian making moves to separate child custody and property from matters of marital status.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, reportedly is known for this sort of tactic in high-profile divorce cases. As TMZ notes, it allows the couples to move on with their lives and leaves the trickier issues for longer discussion.

West, also known as Ye, had been on stage on Thursday night in Los Angeles using his performance to send another plea to Kardashian. During the song “Runaway,” West added in vocals at the end directed toward Kardashian. “Run back to me…more specifically, Kimberly.”

Hours later, Kardashian filed the paperwork to be legally single. She had also previously bought out West’s portion of their Hidden Hills Estate at $23 million. They also have figured out where they stand on custody of their children, committing to being co-parents and joint custody when the time comes. As TMZ notes, the pair have put up a “united front” when it comes to kids and supporting each other.

The stage plea from West follows a Thanksgiving video that stood as a sort of 5-minute confessional on alcohol use, his embarrassing times with Kardashian and the weight of blame on him post-marriage. This includes his presidential run and the wearing of the red MAGA hat. West has maintained he is still married to Kardashian and she is his wife.

Kardashian has been linked to SNL star Pete Davidson since around Kardashian’s hosting appearance earlier in the season. The pair had been spotted out and about during the ensuing months and are officially an item at the time of publication. It has been a busy time for the Kardashian family, professionally and personally. Kylie Jenner is supporting husband Travis Scott in the wake of the tragic Astroworld incident, while Khloe Kardashian is recovering from revelations surrounding ex Tristan Thompson.