Pete Davidson Reportedly Responds to Kanye West’s Public Pleas to Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is too busy cozying up with Kim Kardashian to worry about how her estranged husband Kanye West feels. After several failed public attempts to get Kardashian back, it’s clear that Kardashian just wants to move on from their seven-year marriage. And at the moment, she’s doing so by spending time with the SNL star. A source told Us Weekly that Davidson is unbothered by West, now known as Ye, trying to woo back Kardashian.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source told the publication. “He’s very laid-back and understanding.” Davidson, 28, and the SKIMS founder, 41, are said to be “still having fun” as their romance blossoms. Speculation about them dating began almost immediately after Kardashian’s fall SNL debut. By November, they were spotted holding hands in California. They recently rented out a movie theater to enjoy a movie.

The pair have also become acquainted with one another’s families. “Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet,” the source added.

Kardashian reportedly became enamored with Davidson during their SNL performance. She’d previously had a dinner with him while married to Ye. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away. SNL was their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect.”

They added: “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens. Everything flows well [when they’re together],” the insider noted at the time.

Ye’s latest attempt came during his “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the LA Collesium. “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” he said on stage. The following day, Kardashian filed paperwork to ask a judge to deem her legally single. If granted such, the financial and custody details of their split will be determined by a later date. In the filing, Kardashian noted that Ye had yet to respond to her Feb. divorce filing.