JoJo Siwa Debuts Shaved Head, Rainbow Mohawk

JoJo Siwa is rocking a fun new look inspired by the LGBTQ+ community.



The 21-year-old Dance Moms alum, who made headlines for her elaborate headpiece at the iHeart Music Awards just two weeks ago, debuted another bold look at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27.

Siwa walked the red carpet sporting a new mohawk, one side of which was dyed in a rainbow pattern to match the Pride flag and the other of which was blue, pink and white jewels in line with the transgender flag.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The “Karma” singer paired her look with a matching jacket that was emblazoned with large letters reading, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Protect trans kids.” She finished the look with sparkly shorts and bedazzled high-top sneakers, attending the awards with Kath Ebbs, whom she’s been rumored to have been dating since last December.



Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 and has since identified as a lesbian.

JoJo Siwa attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay,” she said in 2021 on a live social media stream. “It’s awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you.”



She continued, “I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.”