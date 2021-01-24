JoJo Siwa Admits She's the 'Happiest' She's Ever Been Since Coming Out

✖

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa recently came out as gay after posting a now-viral TikTok, which first sparked rumors about the popular social media influencer. She later posed in a shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." After coming out, Siwa opened up about her sexuality during an Instagram Live. Based on her remarks during the video, the 17-year-old is the "happiest" that she's ever been since sharing her truth with the world.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” Siwa said with a smile on Saturday, per Us Weekly. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.” During the Instagram Live, Siwa answered several questions from her fans. One of those fans asked her how she would label herself within the LGBTQ community. While she declined to use a specific word in regards to her identity, she admitted that it's something that she has given a lot of thought to.

“The reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer," Siwa said. "I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.” She added, “Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.” The former Dance Moms star went on to say that she understands that some out there who have struggled with coming out, whether that is due to their environment or even their own level of comfort. But, she stressed that coming out has made her incredibly happy.

“I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore,” Siwa continued. “There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s OK. Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s OK not to be normal, it’s OK to be a little different, it’s OK to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”