JoJo Siwa Wears Glittery Jockstrap in Magazine Cover, Prompting Divisive Reaction

JoJo Siwa is rocking another racy look for the cover of LadyGunn magazine. The Dance Moms alum, 21, continued her edgy rebrand in a new photoshoot for the magazine, modeling a bedazzled chest plate and jockstrap inspired by certain male anatomical features, both designed by Kyle Farmery of Sparkyle Studio.

The "Karma" singer paired the gender-bending look with spiked glasses and crystal-encrusted Laruicci boots in another shot, going with a bold glamour look from Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy to complete the aesthetic. In other photos, Siwa also poses in a full-length silver trench coat and Calvin Klein briefs paired with nothing but a bomber jacket.

Speaking about this new chapter of her career, Siwa says in an excerpt from the magazine, "Karma is still an earworm. It's crazy that it still has some relevance five months later. And that's the whole point."

The unexpected photoshoot garnered extreme reactions on both sides, with one person joking in the comments, "Raise your hand if you've ever been personally victimized by JoJo Siwa." Another Instagram user wrote that Siwa " needs to fire her management team," as a different person agreed, "I don't know who is managing her but they are ruining her career."

Others defended Siwa's avant-garde artistic direction. "Y'all hatin wayyyy too hard. She ate!" one person commented, as another applauded, "If this was [Lady Gaga] yall would eat it up." Yet another agreed, "This is camp everyone shut up."

Siwa is unbothered either way, she recently told Interview Magazine in an August profile, revealing that she does "a good job at posting and walking away." The "Guilty Pleasure" singer continued, "I read the comments, but if there's new hate, I won't. But if I know, 'Oh, people are just going to hate on my voice. People are going to hate on my look. People are going to hate on my hair. I don't care.' But if they're going to find something new to hate on, then I kind of freak out a little bit."

She added, "But I think I've accepted that if I'm the punching bag of the world, that means that somebody else isn't and I know that I was built to be strong enough-thank you, Mom-to handle this. My mom is a very, very strong person and I think she passed that gene down to me. And so I think I was built to handle it."