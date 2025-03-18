JoJo Siwa’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Look Is Turning Heads

JoJo Siwa turned heads on the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet with an elaborate headpiece.

The former Dance Moms star, 21, attended the March 17 ceremony in a custom brunette wig styled into a sculptural circular ‘do and accompanied by a pink bejeweled charm and matching pillars.

In addition to the wig, Siwa sported a bedazzled denim jacket and jeans over a light pink Versace bra and underwear. She finished the look with a signature wild makeup look utilizing pastel gemstones across her eyes.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The “Karma” singer told iHeartRadio on the red carpet that she had purchased the over-the-top headpiece from Etsy two days before the show. “I messaged a guy and I was like who are you? He knew who I was and I explained to him what this event was, but I was like ‘I need it in two days, dude,’” she said. “And then I went to the Versace outlet. And baby… we are here now!”

Siwa said she felt pressured to top her KISS-inspired costume from last year’s event, and confirmed that the new look is an Easter egg for her upcoming musical endeavors.

“After nine years, I’m finally in the driver’s seat completely,” she said. “That means that now, instead of listening to what song I should put out, and listening to what I should do and being told I guess what has to happen, I now get to decide again, which I’m so grateful for. Over the last few years, I realized I’m not bulletproof, so I’m excited to take music in that direction and have some fun.”

JoJo Siwa attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On Jan. 1, the artist released a music video for her single “Choose Ur Fighter,” which features her doing battle with six exes in a video game-style melee. “Thank you for watching my music video for my song CHOOSE UR FIGHTER!” she wrote on YouTube at the time. “Whether you watched it because you’re a supporter, or because you wanna hate it… either way I love and appreciate you!”

“My life advice is typically Karma’s A B**** but now my best advice is when you choose your lover, make sure you do it wiser, because your lover and your fighter are one in the same!” she continued.