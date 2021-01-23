'Dance Moms' Alum Jojo Siwa Comes Out as Gay After Viral TikTok Video

✖

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa grew up in front of millions as fans of the Lifetime show watched her dance her way into Nickelodeon stardom. Now, the 17-year-old star has come out as gay after she posted a viral TikTok, which sparked rumors. Siwa shook up the internet with a photo of her wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

Siwa's TikTok post led fans to believe she was going to share the news sometime soon. In it, she was seen dancing to Lady Gaga's monster hit "Born This Way." She chose to lipsync the verse that reads, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive." With over 267,000 comments, several big names including James Charles, Colleen Ballinger, Nikkie de Jager, and Bretman Rock left messages for the dancer.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The post quickly gained traction as she received praise for her brave decision to tell the world and it currently sits with over 84,000 retweets. Other notable influencers and celebrities like Lil Nas X, commented on the new development. "A WIN FOR THE COMMUNITY! proud of you!" Manny MUA said in support of Siwa.

The recent development comes after Siwa faced fire on the internet for her children's board game that was deemed to have "inappropriate content." The board game contained cards asking the players questions like, "Have you ever stolen from a store?" and "Have you been arrested?" Another question asked players if there was anyone in the room they would like to date. Siwa responded to the criticism in a Tiktok addressed to her fans.

"Now when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards," Siwa explained. "I hope you all know that I would've never ever ever approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would've seen these cards before they started selling it," Siwa said. She went on to thank her fans for "bringing this to my attention, so that way I could put a stop to it and I could get it fixed immediately." She told her fans she loves them all "so much, and I hope you have an awesome 2021."