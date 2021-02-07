John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu: What to Know

✖

Ella Bleu Travolta, the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, has a starring role in a Super Bowl LV commercial alongside her famous father. The father-daughter duo star in a Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial that features other celebrities, including Martha Stewart, The Office actor Leslie David Baker, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. The 20-year-old Ella has appeared in other projects with her father and is the second-oldest of his and Preston's children.

In the Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial, Ella joins Travolta to recreate the "hand jive" dance from Grease. "He's still got it," Stewart says after watching their dance. Ella also danced with Travolta, 66, in a heartbreaking August Instagram post. "My daughter [Ella] and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," Travolta wrote in the caption, alongside a video of the two dancing.

Ella is the second of Travolta and Preston's three children. Their first was Jett Travolta, who died in January 2009 at age 16. He suffered a seizure while the family was vacationing in The Bahamas. Jett was reportedly diagnosed with Kawasaki disease as a toddler, and Travolta later revealed his son was autistic and had a history of seizures. In 2010, Travolta and Preston welcomed their third child, son Benjamin.

Ella appeared in two films starring her parents. In 2009, she was in Old Dogs, a Disney movie Travolta and Preston made with Robin Williams in 2009. In the movie, Travolta and Williams played friends who become temporary guardians of seven-year-old twins. Ten years later, Ella appeared in The Poison Rose, a thriller Travolta made with Morgan Freeman and Brendan Fraser.

In a 2019 PEOPLE interview, Ella said she was bitten by the acting bug at a young age, and often put on shows for friends and family at home. "In our house in Maine we have this stage area set up with a little red curtain and my friends and I would perform there," she said at the time. "We did (everything), from the Hulk to Christmas shows and one year we all played different ‘Housewives of Maine.'" She later said her favorite films starring Travolta are Grease and From Paris with Love, while she loves her mom's Cat in the Hat and What a Girl Wants.

On July 13, 2020, Travolta and Ella announced Preston's death after a private, two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress was 57. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful, and loving as you," Ella wrote on Instagram at the time. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."