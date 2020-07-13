Kelly Preston, 'Jerry Maguire' Star and Wife of John Travolta, Dead at 57

✖

Kelly Preston, known for her roles in Jerry Maguire and Jack Frost, has died at the age of 57. Her husband, John Travolta took to Instagram late Sunday night to share the news in a heartbreaking post, revealing his wife of nearly 30 years lost her battle with breast cancer after two years. The post, which raked up more than 160,000 likes, sparked a number of comments from fans and friends who were stunned to learn of the news.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of his wife. The 66-year-old went on to share how he and his family would be "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

He went on to detail how he was appreciative of all her friends and loved ones who remained by her side during the two-year ordeal. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he wrote. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston is survived by her husband of 29 years, Travolta of whom she shares two children, daughter Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. The couple lost their son, Jett in 2009 at the age of 16. The news of Preston's breast cancer surprised many online as the reports broke. Her representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the 57-year-old chose to keep her diagnosis private amid the battle, sharing she was "undergoing medical treatment for some time" and was supported by her closest family and friends. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched," the rep said. "Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Many of Preston's friends and fans took to social media Sunday night to express their condolences and love to the family, including Maria Shriver, who tweeted she was "shocked by this sad news," further sharing: "Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength."

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

Please tell me the news of Kelly Preston is not true. I had no idea she had breast cancer. My heart aches for her family. This is an insidious disease. She was always so lovely and mind when we intervyher. I’m so saddened. #RIPKELLYPRESTON — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 13, 2020

In addition to starring in Jerry Maguire opposite the couple's good friend, Tom Cruise, Preston was best known for her roles in the movies, Jack Frost, Twins, For the Love of the Game and View From the Top. In 2000, Preston starred opposite her husband in Battlefield Earth. Her last credit to date was the 2018 film, Gotti where she portrayed the role of Victoria Gotti to Travolta's John Gotti.