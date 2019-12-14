John Travolta and Wife Kelly Preston Share Glimpse Into Family’s Winter Vacation

Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston shared a look at their family’s winter vacation. Even though the couple went to Kissimmee, Florida, they stayed in the wintry mood of the Christmas season by going to the Gaylord Palms Ice Indoor Wonderland attraction featuring a Polar Express theme. Preston shared photos from the family outing, featuring 9-year-old son Benjamin.

“We had so much fun sledding in Florida at the Polar Express ice sculpture exhibit!! I still can’t believe these are made of ice. Happy Holidays!!” Preston wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the exhibit. She included a video of the family sliding down snow slopes.

Travolta shared the video he shot while sliding down the slope on his own Instagram page on Dec. 7. “Ben, Kelly and I at Gaylord Palms Ice,” he wrote in the caption.

Preston also shared Travolta’s Instagram video, adding, “Sledding with my boys at Gaylord Palms Ice!… and their Polar Express Ice Sculpture exhibit was GORGEOUS!”

Preston also shared a photo from the Enchant Christmas Village in St. Petersburg, Florida on Dec. 5 with Benjamin and one of his friends.

“Ice skating at Enchant Christmas Village in St Pete… [Love] this photo was the extent of my ice-skating last night though… I thought I was a pretty good skater. Was sadly mistaken.” Preston wrote. “I walked out, four steps on the ice and almost killed myself and decided this photo was enough LOL (to be fair, the Zamboni had just turned it into an ice slick and people were flying everywhere).”

Travolta and Preston’s fans have loved seeing the couple’s adventures together during the holiday season.

“I love how you are just being real! I hope people don’t bother y’all too much when you go out,” one person wrote.

“Great memories with the family!” another added.

“Fabulous family! Happy Holidays to you!” another chimed in.

Preston and Travolta are also parents to 19-year-old Ella Bleu, who was missing from the Florida winter vacation photos. However, she was with her mom and dad to celebrate Benjamin’s ninth birthday late last month.

The couple are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples, and have been married since 1991. They have appeared in several movies together, including Old Dogs, From Paris with Love and last year’s Gotti.

Earlier this month, Travolta admitted he did not realize Preston had a sex scene with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire until he saw the film.

“You don’t even know what awkward is…until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire and you don’t know that (sex) scene is coming up and your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something, that is astonishing,” Travolta said on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images