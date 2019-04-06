John Travolta Celebrates 19-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s Birthday With Rare Video

John Travolta and Kelly Preston took a rare step on Thursday to share a look at their daughter’s 19th birthday celebration. Ella Bleu was all smiles in the short clip shared by her clearly proud father shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to my baby girl Ella!! A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Apr 3, 2019 at 5:23pm PDT

“Happy birthday to my baby girl Ella!” The actor wrote in the caption for the post. The clip itself shows Ella gushing over a clutch her parent’s friend, Kirstie Alley — also present — gave her for her birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s Ella’s birthday today!” Travolta said to the camera before introducing everybody around the table. The rest of the celebration featured Preston and the couple’s 8-year-old son, Benjamin. Preston also shared a classic photo of Ella on her own Instagram page.

“To my sweetest baby girl Ella,” Preston wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday!!! I love you so much!!!” adding a heart emoji, flower emojis, and a cake emoji to the end.

Fans of Travolta were overjoyed by the clip. “Love your fam time videos!!!” one fan wrote with a heart emoji and a praying hand emoji. “You are both wonderful souls!!!”

“Happy birthday Ella!!! I’m glad you and Kirstie have stayed friends over the years John,” another fan commented on the video.

“Awwwwww cutest family ever. Happy Birthday, Ella! Seems like just yesterday she was born,” a third added in the comments.

Closer Weekly points out that the celebration is a special moment for the couple considering their past troubles. The pair noted how important their kids are in a chat with Us Weekly back in January.

“Our children keep our interest in life very high,” Travolta told the magazine. “Their future is very important to us.”

Travolta and Preston tragically lost their son, Jett Travolta, back in 2009 when he was only 16 years old. The loss was tough for the actor and his wife to face, but Closer Weekly adds that both parents credit family and faith with getting them through.

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it. Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better,” Travolta admitted to BBC News in 2015. “I will forever be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two years solid.”

He also talked about how their young son has helped heal wounds too during a 2016 appearance on Good Morning America.

“Certainly having little Benjamin has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss,” Travolta said during the interview.

The star has steadily been working since then and seems to have put the darker times behind his family for the time being. The celebration video captures the current feeling perfectly.