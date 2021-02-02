John Travolta and Daughter Ella Do 'Grease' Dance in Super Bowl Commercial

✖

John Travolta has still got it! The Grease star is paying tribute to his role in the 1978 classic film alongside 20-year-old daughter Ella in a new Super Bowl ad for Scotts Miracle-Gro. Starring alongside other celebs like Martha Stewart, actor Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, actor Carl Weathers and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell, the 66-year-old actor re-enacts the dance he first performed with Olivia Newton-John in his backyard, this time set to Surfaces' "Sunday Best."

Looking on from her yard, Stewart quips of Travolta, "He's still got it." Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and is free to watch online this year here. Performing at the halftime show is The Weeknd, and opening the big game with the national anthem are Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will also be performing ahead of kick-off, singing "America the Beautiful" before things get underway.

Travolta's year has been a difficult one, having lost wife Kelly Preston in July 2020 following a private battle with breast cancer. Back in August, he shared on Instagram a touching video dancing with daughter Ella in honor of her mother, captioning the clip, "My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me." In June, Ella thanked her dad for being so "gracious and selfless" in honor of Father's Day, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for raising me with so much love and kindness. I am forever thankful to have you in my life and I love you so much."

In July, the Saturday Night Fever star announced with a heavy heart Preston's passing. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote in part. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

In October, Travolta once again paid tribute to his late love on what would have been her 58th birthday. "Happy Birthday hon!" he captioned a side-by-side photo of his wedding and that of his parents. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs."