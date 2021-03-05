John Stamos Shares Unseen 'Full House' Set Photo With Elizabeth Olsen Ahead of 'WandaVision' Finale

✖

Full House and WandaVision fans got their dream crossover this week when John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the '80s and '90s sitcom, shared an adorable throwback photo with his Olsen co-star. Fans may have been surprised at first to discover he wasn't posing with Mary-Kate nor Ashley Olsen — who famously played Michelle Tanner — but rather their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

In the photo, Stamos hugs Elizabeth, who was likely 6 years old at the time, on the set of Full House. While Mary-Kate and Ashley were stars of the show, Elizabeth did make a small appearance as "Girl with Flowers" in a 1995 episode, and apparently was often on set. Stamos and Elizabeth smile next to each other in the nostalgia-filled photo, which Stamos captioned with a nod to the WandaVision star ahead of the Disney+ show's first season finale.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, the next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mind controlling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" Stamos wrote. "They grow up so fast..."

Olsen has taken Hollywood by storm as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+'s latest hit series WandaVision and in the Avengers franchise, setting herself apart from her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who haven't acted in a decade. Olsen admitted that parts of her childhood, like visiting her sisters on the set of Full House, helped inspire her WandaVision performance.

"There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those things as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]," she told Entertainment Weekly of working on WandaVision, which pays homage to classic sitcoms from the 1950s through 1990s. The 32-year-old also recently opened up about how nepotism has played a role in her career, telling Grazia magazine that she is "very aware" of nepotism and her last name.