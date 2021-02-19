'WandaVision' Fans Loving the 'Modern Family' and 'Office' Intro in Latest Episode
WandaVision fans are loving the Modern Family and The Office intro in the latest episode. Each week, the show has focused on a different era of classic sitcoms, starting with a premiere reminiscent of Bewitched and The Dick Van Dyke Show. This week, the series moved into the 2010s and gave fans a great opening that throws back to the classic mockumentary style of shows like The Office and Modern Family. However, it also has a strong similarity to the opening of Happy Endings, a 2010s sitcom that MCU directors The Russo Bros. executive produced.
In other episodes of WandaVison, the show has paid homage to classic shows like I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Full House, and Malcolm in the Middle. Fans are really loving the new episode's tribute to more recent sitcoms which implore a fake-reality concept, with characters occasionally breaking the fourth wall and speaking in a confessional of sorts. This is definitely a clever direction for WandaVison to go, as the show's plot focuses heavily on false reality. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new episode and its fun new intro.
the way its just the office theme song w the modern family font as the title pic.twitter.com/OAaf76uJlw— fearless era🤠 (@gcbrieI) February 19, 2021
"The episode was freaking awesome," one fan exclaimed. "Can't wait to see the season finale within the next two weeks."prevnext
WandaVision goes full Modern Family in this new clip: pic.twitter.com/IZURcOf0A8— IGN (@IGN) February 19, 2021
"I literally finished binging Modern Family for the first time yesterday so I am READY for this!" another eager viewer cheered.prevnext
This show keeps getting better and better. Lol it’s setting the bar too high for other shows. Disney, pic.twitter.com/TCdOAG1EFR— Butch (@BlueShark602dip) February 19, 2021
"WandaVision ep 7 is giving me Modern Family vibes my life is complete," someone else tweeted.prevnext
I love modern family this is everything to me I NEED IT NOW https://t.co/Q5NqfDEUT5— laur (@laurwiz) February 18, 2021
"I’m so excited for this episode especially because Modern Family is one of my [favorite] series to binge-watch," an excited watcher wrote.prevnext
When I realized it was the Office theme #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/4IEuIRVjgi— Mearii San (@funsizeditalian) February 19, 2021
"Not them imitating the office's intro theme omg I want a full-fledged MCU mockumentary now," one other user tweeted.prevnext
(wandavision spoilers)
THEY FILMED THIS EP LIKE MODERN FAMILY AND THE NEW INTRO WAS TO THE TUNE OF THE OFFICE THEME SONG I CANTTTT pic.twitter.com/bM07Q05qTL— hole leap (@cxrledmalek) February 19, 2021
"The Office/Modern Family style opening was too good," another fan offered.prevnext
WandaVision episode 7 was amazing!
Anyone else felt like they were watching the office ? pic.twitter.com/9CdOGjdp1o— michaelbricksforever (@michealbricksf1) February 19, 2021
"Didn’t think I needed a The Office style episode of [WandaVision] but I was wrong.. especially that theme song," one final fan added.prev