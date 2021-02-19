'WandaVision' Fans Loving the 'Modern Family' and 'Office' Intro in Latest Episode

By Stephen Andrew

WandaVision fans are loving the Modern Family and The Office intro in the latest episode. Each week, the show has focused on a different era of classic sitcoms, starting with a premiere reminiscent of Bewitched and The Dick Van Dyke Show. This week, the series moved into the 2010s and gave fans a great opening that throws back to the classic mockumentary style of shows like The Office and Modern Family. However, it also has a strong similarity to the opening of Happy Endings, a 2010s sitcom that MCU directors The Russo Bros. executive produced.

In other episodes of WandaVison, the show has paid homage to classic shows like I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Full House, and Malcolm in the Middle. Fans are really loving the new episode's tribute to more recent sitcoms which implore a fake-reality concept, with characters occasionally breaking the fourth wall and speaking in a confessional of sorts. This is definitely a clever direction for WandaVison to go, as the show's plot focuses heavily on false reality. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new episode and its fun new intro.

"The episode was freaking awesome," one fan exclaimed. "Can't wait to see the season finale within the next two weeks."

prevnext

"I literally finished binging Modern Family for the first time yesterday so I am READY for this!" another eager viewer cheered.

prevnext

"WandaVision ep 7 is giving me Modern Family vibes my life is complete," someone else tweeted.

prevnext

"I’m so excited for this episode especially because Modern Family is one of my [favorite] series to binge-watch," an excited watcher wrote.

prevnext

"Not them imitating the office's intro theme omg I want a full-fledged MCU mockumentary now," one other user tweeted.

prevnext

"The Office/Modern Family style opening was too good," another fan offered.

prevnext
0comments

"Didn’t think I needed a The Office style episode of [WandaVision] but I was wrong.. especially that theme song," one final fan added.

prev
Start the Conversation

of