'WandaVision' Fans Loving the 'Modern Family' and 'Office' Intro in Latest Episode

WandaVision fans are loving the Modern Family and The Office intro in the latest episode. Each week, the show has focused on a different era of classic sitcoms, starting with a premiere reminiscent of Bewitched and The Dick Van Dyke Show. This week, the series moved into the 2010s and gave fans a great opening that throws back to the classic mockumentary style of shows like The Office and Modern Family. However, it also has a strong similarity to the opening of Happy Endings, a 2010s sitcom that MCU directors The Russo Bros. executive produced.

In other episodes of WandaVison, the show has paid homage to classic shows like I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Full House, and Malcolm in the Middle. Fans are really loving the new episode's tribute to more recent sitcoms which implore a fake-reality concept, with characters occasionally breaking the fourth wall and speaking in a confessional of sorts. This is definitely a clever direction for WandaVison to go, as the show's plot focuses heavily on false reality. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new episode and its fun new intro.