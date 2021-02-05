'Wandavision' Fans Are Loving the 'Full House' Themed Intro in Latest Episode
Wandavision fans are loving the Full House themed intro in the latest episode of the Marvel series on Disney+. Since its debut, the series has been paying homage to a number of classic sitcoms, such as Bewitched and The Brady Bunch. This week, the timeline seems to reach the late '80s/early '90s, with a perfect throwback to the iconic family comedy.
Wandavision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision — respectively — from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series. Both characters were fully introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with Maximoff having been teased in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Bettany had previously been part of the MCU by being the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S., an artificial intelligence system built by Tony Stark. The new show is the first entry into Marvel's Phase 4 of the MCU — following the postponement of the Black Widow film, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and is only set to be a limited series. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the newest episode, especially that fantastic Full House-style opening.
tw// wandavision spoilers— ًmels (@acklesstarr) February 5, 2021
The way today’s wandavision episode was literally Full House type of it, especially the intro and the fact that Elizabeth Olsen’s older sisters were in Full House#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/CiKybeIWIg
"The Full House reference intro to [WandaVision!]," one fan exclaimed. "Full House was my favorite when I was little!!!!!"
Loved the Full House, Family Ties, Growing Pains and more 80’ish gems, and not only was ep 5 amazing, bro that ending was😳 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ACJAFsWdZm— lala uninterrupted (@luvinonlala) February 5, 2021
"I literally gasp at the final seconds of WandaVision. This episode went full Black Mirror," someone else tweeted. "The unsettling feeling and tone was felt throughout the entire episode. I never thought you could make an episode of Full House into a horror movie Winchester right mix."
I LOVE THESE FULL HOUSE VIBES— Richard C Maskelony (@Maskelonyr) February 5, 2021
"Had to stay up and rewatch Episode 5 again. That intro was *chef's kiss* brilliant. Nice homage to Family Ties and Growing Pains. Possibly a bit of Full House too in there at the end," one other user wrote. "Vision becoming aware. THAT ending. This episode was amazing!!"
I preferred the last episode but still interested to see how things unfold. I laughed at the Full House style intro not in a snarky way it makes sense, obvious Olsen connection aside.— Remi Ade (@RemiGves) February 5, 2021
"Love the different sitcom intros Wandavision gives us each week," a watcher commented. "Got heavy Full House and Family Ties vibes from this week's intro."
BRO I WAS LIKE THIS SUCH A FULL HOUSE REFRANCE— K1 (@k1does) February 5, 2021
"WandaVision just gets better and better. The Family Ties/Growing Pains/Full House opening was great lol," another fan laughed.
I'm crying because that episode reminded me of full house 😭😭😭
I'm miss that show so much— Thainá (@thaina_viu) February 5, 2021
"WandaVision did some Full House references and my heart is so happy," cheered a viewer.
#WandaVision Loved that they had twins in the Family Ties/Growing Pains/ FULL HOUSE episode. I love the surprise ending, but if they really wanted to be meta instead of "Uncle Jesse", her real sisters should have shown up instead. pic.twitter.com/fkEXc0VY62— Diana Sye (@Booscalia) February 5, 2021
"I know everyone is relating WandaVision to Full House right now but since we're on the topic," one last fan tweeted, then asking, "Y'all ever just miss the original Full House?"