'Wandavision' Fans Are Loving the 'Full House' Themed Intro in Latest Episode

Wandavision fans are loving the Full House themed intro in the latest episode of the Marvel series on Disney+. Since its debut, the series has been paying homage to a number of classic sitcoms, such as Bewitched and The Brady Bunch. This week, the timeline seems to reach the late '80s/early '90s, with a perfect throwback to the iconic family comedy.

Wandavision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision — respectively — from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series. Both characters were fully introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with Maximoff having been teased in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Bettany had previously been part of the MCU by being the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S., an artificial intelligence system built by Tony Stark. The new show is the first entry into Marvel's Phase 4 of the MCU — following the postponement of the Black Widow film, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and is only set to be a limited series. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the newest episode, especially that fantastic Full House-style opening.