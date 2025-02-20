Jessica Simpson Gives Update on Split From Estranged Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her split from husband Eric Johnson. The singer/ actress, 44, spoke candidly with sister Ashlee Simpson in an interview published in The Cut on Feb. 20, telling her that some of the songs on her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1 were written amid the breakdown of her 10-year marriage.

“Through the deepest heartbreak of my life,” the “With You” artist told her sister, “it was the most intense yet enlightening therapy I’ve ever been through.”

Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson’s Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

The Dukes of Hazzard star had nothing but kind words when it came to her estranged husband, with whom she shares children Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5. She expressed her gratitude to the former NFL player for supporting her time in Nashville working on her five-song EP, which will be available on March 21. “It is a gift,” Jessica said of being able to take that time to herself to be creative. “Eric supported that gift. My kids supported that gift.”

Jessica announced the end of her decade-long marriage in January, saying in a statement at the time, “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer previously spoke about her heartbreak and divorce to PEOPLE, telling the outlet on Feb. 19, “I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

Ace Knute Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Birdie Mae Johnson and Eric Johnson seen on the streets of Manhattan on February 4, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

“I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones,” she reflected. “At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be.”

Simpson and Johnson first met in 2010 and were engaged after just six months of dating. After welcoming their first two children in 2012 and 2013, the former couple tied the knot in a lavish Montecito, Calif. wedding. Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, and Johnson also had a first marriage from 2005 to 2010 to Keri D’Angelo.