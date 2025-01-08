Months after Eric Johnson was photographed without his wedding band, his singer/fashion designer wife, Jesssica Simpson, has been spotted without her band. The “Take My Breath Away” singer was photographed while out on a movie date with her and Johnson’s kids. Rumors about the married couple being estranged and heading for divorce have amped up in recent months. It’s not the first time Simpson has been spotted without her ring.

A source told Us Weekly that Simopson was was “heartbroken” over her alleged separation, noting it’s been “an incredibly difficult time” for her. “[It was] not an easy decision for her,” the insider said. A second source said that Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, are “living separately right now.” A third source claimed they are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

The pair began dating in 2010. They had their eldest daughter in 2012, their son in 2013, and wed in 2014. They had their second daughter in 2019.

Simpson has been open about how Johnson and their children served as inspiration for her to stop drinking, noting she took the sober route on Halloween 2017, when she had had a drink before 7:30 A.M. and later felt she couldn’t dress her kids in their costumes because of her inebriated state. “I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” she wrote in her memoir. Luckily, she didn’t have to do it alone.

“Eric gave up drinking the second I did,” she continued. “He said, ‘I’ll do it with you, baby.’ It was like no biggie and he hasn’t gone back or looked back. It’s just the way he is,” she went on. “He’s a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet.”