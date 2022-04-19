Jessica Simpson Reveals Next Career Move

✖

Jessica Simpson is branching out with her fashion line. The singer, 41, revealed to PEOPLE in a new interview that she's in the process of developing a men's clothing line that would become a part of her Jessica Simpson Collection brand, saying she's "always putting out something new" when it comes to her businesses.

"We are going into boys and men's clothing, which I've always wanted to do, because I know how a guy's butt should look in their jeans," Simpson said, joking that husband Eric Johnson would be the perfect model to represent the upcoming line. "My husband's a good model for it, but he would never do it," she added with a laugh. "Maybe I could convince him."

The "With You" singer first launched her namesake brand in 2005 and recently regained total ownership of the company in October, which she said makes her feel like "I can be who I am." She explained, "I can actually put my name on things, and you can know and trust that it is from me and I believe in it. And you're only going to get that [from me] for the rest of my life."

Calling her move to regain control of her company "the best investment I made, investing in myself," Simpson said "a lot of people were afraid" of her big business move, despite her not feeling the same fear. "I never had fear when it came to buying my brand. I knew it was going to happen," she said. "It was just one of those things that you know it's time."

"It's pretty amazing after all these years," Simpson continued. "We're just now understanding it because all these doors are opening, and we see how held back we've been." The sky is the limit for Simpson, who showed an interest in expanding her brand into areas like home interior, health and wellness, and beauty and skincare. "We're going to have so much more coming and so many different product categories," explained the star. "Everything's creative with me."