Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have separated after 10 years of marriage. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 44, and her former NFL player husband, 45, have been “living separately” while “navigating a painful situation” in their relationship, Simpson confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, Jan. 13.
“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in a statement to the outlet. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”
The former couple, who married in July 2014, share three kids: son Ace Knute, 11, and daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5.
Simpson and Johnson’s marriage has been the subject of speculation in recent months, as both the “Irresistible” singer and former tight end have been spotted without their wedding rings. Johnson’s bare hand was spotted in November, the same month Simpson took to Instagram with photos from a recording session as she teased her return to music.
“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she captioned the post. “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”
That same month, an insider told Us Weekly that Simpson and Johnson were living separately amid an estrangement and “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.” Another source added a the time, “Jessica is heartbroken,” claiming that the separation has been “an incredibly difficult time” for the Dukes of Hazzard star. “[It was] not an easy decision for her,” they said.
At the time, Ashlee Simpson Ross denied divorce rumors on behalf of her sister while speaking with TMZ, responding simply, “No,” when asked if it was true Simpson and Johnson were getting a divorce.”
Simpson and Johnson first met in 2010 and were engaged after just six months of dating. After welcoming their first two children in 2012 and 2013, the couple tied the knot in a stunning Montecito, Calif. wedding. Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. Johnson was also married before from 2005 to 2010 to Keri D’Angelo.