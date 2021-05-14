Jennifer Lopez's Co-Star Josh Duhamel Explains What Helped Him Prepare for Role Opposite Diva

✖

Between Armie Hammer's abuse allegations and Jennifer Lopez's break up with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the behind-the-scenes drama of the film Shotgun Wedding has been quite something. Star Josh Duhamel, who stepped into the leading male role when Hammer exited the film, opened up on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about what it was like to work on the romcom, explained that his marriage to his ex-wife Fergie really helped him prepare for working with Lopez.

"I've known her for years," Duhamel said of Lopez. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami...I don't remember why, but we were there and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events. So, I've known her. I was comfortable with her. And yes, I think if I hadn't been with somebody like Ferg, for so long, I probably would have been [intimated] because she's a big presence and she's a boss."

Duhamel continued to sing his co-star's praises, pointing out her work ethic and her kindness. "She was always present, always collaborative, came with ideas, really wants to do a good job. And a total pro and a sweetheart," Duhamel said. "She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl. She is 'Jenny From the Block' in a lot of ways."

Duhamel also spoke about the collaborative nature of their working relationship, explaining that they knew that their connection was essential to selling the romance in the film. "I told her, when we started, I was like, 'Listen, this is me and you. If they don't buy us being absolutely in love and this is like real the movie doesn't work,'" Duhamel admitted. "'I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work.' And we did have that, and we trusted each other. And at the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."

Duhamel also mentioned Lopez when he was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying that she was doing "fantastic" since her break up. "She's fantastic," the Jupiter's Legacy star told Fallon. "I've known her for years and it came to my attention that the job became available and I got a chance to meet with her. So it was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."