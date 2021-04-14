Josh Duhamel Is Totally Unrecognizable in Trailer for New Netflix Show

✖

Netflix is betting on the next big superhero franchise with a twist. The first trailer for Jupiter's Legacy, an adaptation of a comic by Kingsman creator Mark Millar, dropped with a bang. The upcoming series, which hits Netflix on May 7, and shows a different side of a family of superheroes. The new series stars Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb as two married heroes at the head of a superpowered family, but fans of the Las Vegas star may be shocked by his look in the new series.

As Sheldon Sampson, a.k.a. The Utopian, Duhamel rocks a full white beard and long white hair, a far cry from his usual close-cropped, heartthrob style. Sheldon and his wife Grace Sampson (Bibb), a.k.a. Lady Liberty, are first-generation superheroes who are struggling both with their roles as essentially demi-gods as well as their children, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris), who chafe against the superhero label and all that it entails.

In the trailer, Sheldon admonishes his disappointing kids, saying "Everything you do is a reflection on this family. You have to be the ideal." However, Chloe points out that "no one can live up to the ideal, not even dad." The trailer also hints at a dark source of their superpowers, with Grace asking Sheldon "Don’t you remember the island and what we had to do to earn these powers?" and the weary Utopian adding "Ninety years. Ninety years, and what do we have to show for it?"

Millar recently spoke to Cinemablend, and he described the series as the Justice League meets the Kardashians. "It all ties into this big science-fiction concept," he explained. "But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f------ awful children who would be like the Kardashians?"

"Imagine The Incredibles, but the kids were a nightmare," Millar continued. "We're cutting back and forth between this naive optimism of a guy [Sheldon] who utterly believes he's going to save America by finding this island that doesn't exist and this man [in the present] who ultimately knows he's failed. He's failed the country, he's failed the world, and he's failed his own family because the kids have ended up a mess."