Jennifer Lopez Shares 'Save the Date' Amid Split With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that she isn't letting her break up with Alex Rodriguez slow her down. The actress recently wrapped her upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding, and she shared a still from the film on her Instagram account, urging her followers to "Save the Date." In the shot, Lopez is seen in a ripped and dirty wedding dress alongside her handsome co-star, Josh Duhamel.

The film, which comes out June 29, 2022, focuses on Lopez and Duhamel as a couple who plan a lavish destination wedding only for it to get hijacked by criminals. This forces the bickering couple to save their families and their relationship. It co-stars Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, and D'Arcy Carden, so it's sure to be a must-see for 2022.

Lopez recently ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez over his alleged infidelity. "She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved," a source close to Lopez told People, explaining that she could no longer "trust" Rodriguez fully, having previously revealed that she and the ex-MLB player were working through issues in their relationship. "She has been pretty miserable," said the insider, "and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

However, some sources are reporting that Rodriguez is convinced that he can win his ex-fiancee back, especially after their public dinner together on April 26. "Alex arranged the meeting and even made a reservation at the restaurant where they had their first date," a source told Radar. "There is no doubt that he messed up, but he isn’t the sort of guy who is used to being told ‘no,’ and is 100% confident that he can win her back."

However, if Lopez's sources are to be believed, Rodriguez shouldn't hold his breath. "Once Jen decides to move on, it is over," an insider told Radar. "This wasn’t a fast decision that was made in the heat of the moment. It wasn’t like they had a huge fight and she walked out. Jen doesn’t operate like that. She thinks about things for a long time before she makes a move. Jen isn’t erratic when it comes to love, especially when children are involved. The fact she could meeting him just eight days after they announced their breakup without being a mess, tells you everything. It is over."