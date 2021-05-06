Jennifer Lopez Is 'Fantastic' Following Alex Rodriguez Breakup According to Co-Star

✖

Jennifer Lopez is doing "fantastic" following her split with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel revealed in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday. Duhamel worked on the romantic comedy with Lopez in the Dominican Republic this spring, when rumors about Rodriguez and Lopez's future swirled. The Love, Simon actor also shared the details of a "near-death experience" he had while making the movie.

When Fallon began his chat with Duhamel, the first thing The Tonight Show host asked was how Lopez, 51, was doing. "She's fantastic," Duhamel, 48, said. "I've known her for years and it came to my attention that the job became available and I got a chance to meet with her. So it was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."

In early March, there were reports that Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, broke off their engagement. A short time later, the former couple admitted they were "working through some things." However, the couple shared a statement with the Today Show on April 15, confirming their relationship was over. The two "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so" and will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project." They also wished the best "for each other and one another's children." Since the breakup, Lopez has surprisingly been seen with another of her exes, Ben Affleck, although the two have been friends for years. On Sunday, Lopez performed at the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, with Affleck in attendance.

Also during his stop on The Tonight Show, Duhamel shared a video he shot on one of his days off in the Dominican Republic, reports PEOPLE. While exploring a cove, waves were "crashing like 30 feet in the air," he said. A "rogue wave" surprised him while he was filming and "literally washed me almost over this cliff," he said. He was standing on "razor-sharp coral" at the time and scraped his leg. He called it "one of the near-death experiences of my life, for sure." Duhamel laughed about the situation now, but at the time, he was worried Lionsgate would kick him off the movie if he told them what happened.

Duhamel almost did not star in Shotgun Wedding. Armie Hammer, 34, was the film's original male lead, but he dropped out due to his social media scandal. Shotgun Wedding hits theaters on June 29, 2022. Duhamel also stars in Netflix's new series Jupiter's Legacy, which comes out on Friday.