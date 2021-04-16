Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Shades Alex Rodriguez With Instagram Quote Following Split

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they had indeed broken up on Thursday, and while their only official comments on the matter were in a statement on TODAY, they are taking very different (and very telling) approaches on Instagram to hint at the breakup. While Rodriguez posted and deleted an Instagram story of framed photos of the former couple while Coldplay's "Fix You" played in the background, Lopez is taking a more subtle route.

Lopez posted a fire photo of herself to her grid, but her likes history is where the true shade lies. Author Reuben Holmes, a.k.a. r.h. Sin, shared one of his quotes on Instagram that reads "Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f—- about her." He also included a caption alongside the quote saying "Don't let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told 'I love you' by someone who has continued to treat you like s---?" E! noticed that Lopez liked the post, causing some to speculate that it was a hint as to why she and Rodriguez broke up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In their official statement, Lopez and Rodriguez kept things cordial. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." According to reports, however, Lopez couldn't handle the "broken trust" and allegations of cheating made against Rodriguez.

"[Lopez] has not been happy for a while now," a source told E! News. "Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A-Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity." Additionally, TMZ reports that Lopez has not returned her massive $1.8 million engagement ring.