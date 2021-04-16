Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Could Not Fix Broken 'Trust' Before Breakup

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed the end of their engagement Thursday morning, just a month after the couple squashed rumors they were ending things. Now that it is over, sources are speaking out about how their relationship fell apart, two years after their engagement. One source said the relationship could never be fixed after they lost trust in one another.

In early March, multiple outlets reported Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51, broke up. Days later though, they issued a brief statement saying they were "working through some things." On Thursday, the two issued a statement to the Today Show, confirming they could not repair their relationship. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

The break-up came amid rumors that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Rodriguez denied the allegations, but LeCroy admitted they communicated but said they never met in person. There were reports in March that this incident did not have to do with the break-up, but now sources say Lopez's trust in the retired MLB star was broken.

Lopez "has not been happy for a while now," a source told E! News. "Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A-Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity." This same source said the two are "very cordial" to one another, especially as they made joint business decisions that will require them to work with one another.

In the meantime, Lopez will be staying in Los Angeles and is not interested in seeing Rodriguez. "He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together," a source close to Lopez told E! News. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy." TMZ also reported that the couple has not discussed the future of the giant $1.8 million engagement ring Rodriguez gave Lopez in 2019.

Another source told Radar Online Lopez and Rodriguez were never really "working on things" as they said in March. The source claims Lopez was "so embarrassed" by the scandal with LeCroy, but she did not want that to be part of the break-up narrative. The source claims that the kiss Lopez and Rodriguez shared in the Dominican Republic in March was just for the cameras. Those close to the couple did not think they would really make their romance work, reports Radar.