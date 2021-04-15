Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has Not Returned Engagement Ring to Alex Rodriguez

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially confirmed their split on Thursday morning in a statement to the Today show, shortly after Lopez posted new Instagram photos in which she was not wearing her engagement ring. Though she was not wearing the $1.8 million sparkler, she has reportedly not returned it to Rodriguez, according to TMZ.

That doesn't mean there's any bad blood between the former couple — in fact, it appears to be the opposite. Sources say that there has not been a discussion between Lopez and Rodriguez over who will keep the ring, noting that the two exchanged "massive amounts of jewelry" during their relationship and that the ring may be considered just another one of those pieces. Sources added that there will be no conflict over jewelry and that the duo is getting along well, with plans to stay in business together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The ring-less photos Lopez posted were from the set of her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, which is currently filming in the Dominican Republic. Sources say that the ring is not in the country with her as Lopez did not want it "lying around everyday while she films" for security reasons. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March 2019 during a trip to the Bahamas popping the question with a an emerald-cut ring estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The couple's breakup was first reported in March, though the two denied the rumors before ultimately announcing their this week. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a statement to Today. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez recently told InStyle that she still has the ring her ex-husband Marc Anthony proposed with in 2003, calling it her most treasured piece of jewelry. The ring, which. Lopez called her "blue diamond," is an 8.5 carat Harry Winston stone that cost a reported $4 million.